re-frame x
The Top 25 Re Frame Open Source Projects

Categories > Frameworks > Re Frame
Re Frame 4,258
A Reagent Framework For Writing SPAs, in Clojurescript.
Status React 2,885
a free (libre) open source, mobile OS for Ethereum
Re Com 622
A ClojureScript library of reusable components for Reagent
Cljfx 419
Declarative, functional and extensible wrapper of JavaFX inspired by better parts of react and re-frame
Re Frame 10x 410
A debugging dashboard for re-frame. X-ray vision as tooling.
Re Frame Template 394
A Leiningen template for creating a re-frame application (client only)
Lein_template_descjop 383
A Leiningen template(Clojure/ClojureScript Project) for Web based desktop application with Electron (atom-shell).
Re Frisk 344
Visualize re-frame pattern data or reagent ratom data as a tree structure, watch re-frame events and export state in the debugger.
Conduit 309
Real world application built with ClojureScript + re-frame
Re Graph 298
A graphql client for clojurescript and clojure
Kee Frame 226
re-frame with batteries included
Re Frame Http Fx 160
A re-frame "effects handler" for performing Ajax tasks (via cljs-ajax)
Boodle 153
Accounting SPA in Clojure and ClojureScript
Re Frame Async Flow Fx 129
A re-frame effects handler for coordinating the kind of async control flow which often happens on app startup.
Mecca 123
Animated music editor in Clojurescript/re-frame
Ventas 100
Clojure ecommerce platform
Re Frame Test 70
Cross platform (cljs and clj) utilities for testing re-frame applications
Subgraph 63
Reactive graph database for re-frame
Re Navigate 61
Example of React Native Navigation with re-frame/re-natal
Hugit 49
The humane Terminal UI for git!
Re Frame Undo 44
An undo library for re-frame
Re Frame Storage 33
re-frame interceptors for browser local storage
Re Pollsive 27
Re-pollsive is a clojurescript library that handles polling events for re-frame applications
Re Frame Forward Events Fx 25
A re-frame effects handler for listening-for and then post-processing dispatched events
Re Frame Cookie Fx 14
Om nom nom nom.
1-25 of 25 projects