The Top 25 Re Frame Open Source Projects
Re Frame
⭐
4,258
A Reagent Framework For Writing SPAs, in Clojurescript.
Status React
⭐
2,885
a free (libre) open source, mobile OS for Ethereum
Re Com
⭐
622
A ClojureScript library of reusable components for Reagent
Cljfx
⭐
419
Declarative, functional and extensible wrapper of JavaFX inspired by better parts of react and re-frame
Re Frame 10x
⭐
410
A debugging dashboard for re-frame. X-ray vision as tooling.
Re Frame Template
⭐
394
A Leiningen template for creating a re-frame application (client only)
Lein_template_descjop
⭐
383
A Leiningen template(Clojure/ClojureScript Project) for Web based desktop application with Electron (atom-shell).
Re Frisk
⭐
344
Visualize re-frame pattern data or reagent ratom data as a tree structure, watch re-frame events and export state in the debugger.
Conduit
⭐
309
Real world application built with ClojureScript + re-frame
Re Graph
⭐
298
A graphql client for clojurescript and clojure
Kee Frame
⭐
226
re-frame with batteries included
Re Frame Http Fx
⭐
160
A re-frame "effects handler" for performing Ajax tasks (via cljs-ajax)
Boodle
⭐
153
Accounting SPA in Clojure and ClojureScript
Re Frame Async Flow Fx
⭐
129
A re-frame effects handler for coordinating the kind of async control flow which often happens on app startup.
Mecca
⭐
123
Animated music editor in Clojurescript/re-frame
Ventas
⭐
100
Clojure ecommerce platform
Re Frame Test
⭐
70
Cross platform (cljs and clj) utilities for testing re-frame applications
Subgraph
⭐
63
Reactive graph database for re-frame
Re Navigate
⭐
61
Example of React Native Navigation with re-frame/re-natal
Hugit
⭐
49
The humane Terminal UI for git!
Re Frame Undo
⭐
44
An undo library for re-frame
Re Frame Storage
⭐
33
re-frame interceptors for browser local storage
Re Pollsive
⭐
27
Re-pollsive is a clojurescript library that handles polling events for re-frame applications
Re Frame Forward Events Fx
⭐
25
A re-frame effects handler for listening-for and then post-processing dispatched events
Re Frame Cookie Fx
⭐
14
Om nom nom nom.
1-25 of 25 projects